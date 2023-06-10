WTC Final 2023: Big Milestone Beckons Ajinkya Rahane

10 Jun, 2023

Sunny Daud

Ajinkya Rahane made a Test comeback for India after nearly two years following his brilliant run in Ranji Trophy and IPL 2023.

Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane completed 5000 runs on Day 3 of the ongoing WTC Final 2023 against Australia.

Ajinkya Rahane's important 89 runs in the first innings saved India from being forced to play follow-on against Australia in WTC final.

Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane is on the verge of another milestone in his career.

Only 46 runs separate the right-hander Ajinkya Rahane from reaching 13000 runs in first-class cricket.

Ajinkya Rahane currently has 12594 runs in 302 innings in first-class cricket.

Australia now hold a commanding lead of 296 runs against India in the second innings at Day 3 stumps of ongoing WTC final 2023 at the Oval.

