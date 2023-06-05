WTC Final 2023: India's Top Order Record At Oval
The Indian cricket squad has arrived at the KIA Oval and has started their training for the WTC Final 2023.
This is India's second consecutive WTC Final.
India's top order batters record at the KIA Oval
India's No.3 Chesteshwar Pujara has scored 117 runs in three games at the Oval at an average is 19.50.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has scored a century at the Oval. Rohit has 138 runs in two innings.
India's ace batter Virat Kohli has played three matches and scored 169 runs at an average of 28.16 at the venue.
Indian batters will face a stiff challenge against the Australian pace attack.
