India's Leading Test Wicket-Takers Against Australia
India will face Australia for the World Test Championship 2023 which will start form June 7 at The Oval, England.
Rohit Sharma led India have already arrived in England for WTC Final 2023.
All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker for India picking up 114 wickets in 22 matches.
Indian legend Anil Kumble comes second in the tally as he scalped 111 wickets in the 20 matches against Australia.
World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh also dominated the Aussies with his spin as he picked up 95 wickets in the 18 matches.
India's star all-rounder also comes on the list as he picked up 85 wickets in 16 matches so far against Australia.
Former India captain Kapil Dev also comes on the list as he picked up 79 wickets in the 20 Test matches against Australia.
India's World Cup-winning pacer Zaheer Khan also troubled Aussies with his swing attack as he scalped 61 wickets in just 19 Test matches.
