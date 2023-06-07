IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Virat Kohli In Major ICC Finals
07 Jun, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Virat Kohli scored 35 off 49 deliveries in the ICC Cricket World Cup Final against Sri Lanka in 2011.
Virat scored valuable 43 off 34 deliveries against England in the Champions Trophy Final 2013.
Kohli's best performance in a major ICC Final came against Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 World Cup. The RCB man scored 77 off 58 deliveries.
Kohli managed only 5 runs out of the 9 balls he faced against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy Final 2017.
The former India captain scored 44(132) in the first innings of the WTC Final 2021 against New Zealand.
He managed only 13(29) in India's 2nd innings of the WTC Final.
Out of the 5 ICC Finals he played, he won only two. One is obviously the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.
He also won the Champions Trophy in 2013.
In the ongoing 2021-23 WTC Cycle, Virat amassed 869 runs in 16 matches with an average of 32.18.
