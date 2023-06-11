Nathon Lyon's Bowling Record In 4th Innings Of Test
Nathon Lyon is playing in WTC final 2023 against India at the Oval in London.
Nathan Lyon dismissed Indian captain Rohit Sharma while he was playing a sweep shot on Day 4 of WTC final 2023.
Nathon Lyon has been phenomenal for Australia in the 4th innings of Test matches.
The Australian off-spinner is the third-highest wicket-taker in the 4th innings of the Test matches.
Nathan Lyon has taken 108 wickets from 54 innings with a superb economy rate of 2.79.
Nathan Lyon has scalped five five-wicket hauls in fourth innings of Test matches with a best figures of 7/152.
Australian spinner Shane Warne (138) and Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Hearth (115) are above Nathon Lyon.
