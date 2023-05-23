WTC Final 2023: Players To Watch Out
23 May, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Shubman Gill has been in red-hot form in every formats of the game and he will play a big role in the final.
Cheteshwar Pujara is always Mr. Dependable in Test cricket for India.
Ravichandran Ashwin is one of India's greatest prolific spinners in Test cricket as he will be eager to spin a web against the Aussies.
Ravindra Jadeja is arguably India's finest Test all-rounders as he has proven time and again both with the bat and ball.
Virat Kohli is back to his usual best. He was the top scorer for India in BGT 2023.
Usman Khawaja was the top scorer in BGT 2023 and always give India a run for their money.
Nathan Lyon has always been Australia's biggest asset in Test cricket and has performed well against India in BGT 2023.
No matter which format he plays, David Warner has always been a consistent performer for Australia.
The youngster Cameron Green has been in great form lately both with the bat and ball.
Travis Head had a decent BGT 2023 against India and the Men in Blue should be wary of him.
