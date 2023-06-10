Highest Patnerships For India In ICC Finals
On Day 3 of the WTC final 2023, India produced an incredible comeback when Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur both scored fifties and avoided a follow-on in the first innings.
Australia lead India by 296 runs in the second innings after Day 3 of the ongoing WTC final 2023.Australia lead India by 296 runs in the second innings after Day 3 of the ongoing WTC final 2023.
Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur added crucial 109 runs for the seventh wicket against Australia in the WTC final 2023.
Ajinkya Rahane scored 89 while Shardul Thakur was dismissed shortly after completing his fifty. Thakur made 51.
Let's take a look at the list of the highest partnership by Indian players in the ICC finals till now.
Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar added 141 runs for the first wicket in the final of the Champions Trophy in 2000 against New Zealand.
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir hold the record of the second highest partnership by adding 109 runs in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Foods to Help You Sleep Better