Five Facts About Kennington Oval Ahead Of WTC Final 2023
India will face Australia for the WTC Final 2023 from June 7 at The Oval.
We are going to take you down to the memory lane of the iconic Kennington Oval.
The Oval witnessed the first Test of cricketing history which was played between England and Australia in 1880.
This place gave birth to Ashes after England failed to defend 85 runs in 1882.
During World War II, this venue was used as a Prison.
Here at The Oval, England holds the record of scoring 903 runs in a Test match against Australia on 1938 and this is the all-time highest total till now.
