WTC Final: Virat Kohli's Stats At KIA Oval
Indian batter Virat Kohli has already reached England for the WTC Final preparation against Australia.
The Indian batter has already started training in England ahead of the championship match on June 7.
Kohli will be heading to the match with a lot of confidence. The batter had a successful IPL season, amassing 639 runs in 14 matches and having two centuries this season.
Kohli's record at the Oval could be a concern for the Indian cricket team ahead of the mighty clash.
The Indian test batter has played three test matches at the Kia Oval and has managed to score 169 runs in six innings.
Virat Kohli has an average of 28.17 at the ground and has managed to get one fifty in six innings.
India will be hoping for Kohli to improve his record at the Oval and play a key role against Australia in the WTC Final in 2023.
