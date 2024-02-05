IND Vs ENG: 5 Takeaways From 2nd Test In Vizag
05 Feb, 2024
Koushik Paul
With Yashasvi Jasiwal performing as an opener on a consistent basis, he is there to stay for long.
Shubman Gill shut down his critics with a time hundred against England. His 104 in the second innings elongated India’s lead.
Jasprit Bumrah once again showed, conditions and surfaces don’t matter much for him. His match haul of eight wickets, played a big part in India leveling the series.
India need to decide on the specialist wicketkeeper role. KS Bharat was named a specialist keeper for the first two Tests. However, the squads for the final three Tests are yet to be named.
‘Bazball’ can work in India, but that doesn’t make England favourites. So far, England have been more competitive but in India, you can’t predict.
India defeated England by 106 runs in Visakhapatnam Test to level the five-match series 1-1. Earlier, England had won in Hyderabad.
The third Test between India and England starts in Rajkot from February 15.
