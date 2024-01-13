Chesteshwar Pujara’s Tests Stats Vs England At Home
13 Jan, 2024
Koushik Paul
Chesteshwar Pujara didn’t find a place in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against England, starting later this month.
Chesteshwar Pujara has a great record against England in Tests at home.
The India veteran played 13 Tests against England at home, scoring 972 runs at an average of 51.15.
Co-incidentally, Cheteshwar Pujara’s career-best of unbeaten 206 in Tests came against England which came in 2012.
Co-incidentally, Cheteshwar Pujara’s career-best of unbeaten 206 in Tests came against England which came in 2012.
Overall, Chesteshwar Pujara recorded four centuries against England on home conditions.
Chesteshwar Pujara’s last Test for India came during the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023.
The right-hander was also overlooked for India’s two match Test series against South Africa. He recently scored a double hundred in a Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most Ducks for India In International Cricket