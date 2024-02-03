IND vs ENG: Double Hundreds By Indian Left-Handed Batters In Tests
03 Feb, 2024
Koushik Paul
239 – Sourav Ganguly vs Pakistan (2007)
227 - Vinod Kambli vs Zimbabwe (1993)
224 – Vinod Kambli vs England (1993)
206 – Gautam Gambhir vs Australia (2006)
209 - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs England (2024)
Yashasvi Jaiswal also became the fourth Indian left-hander to score a double century in Tests after former captain Sourav Ganguly, Vinod Kambli and Gautam Gambhir.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was finally dismissed for 209 while trying to hit James Anderson out of the park.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs ENG: Youngest Indian To Score Test 200