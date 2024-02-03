IND vs ENG: Double Hundreds By Indian Left-Handed Batters In Tests

03 Feb, 2024

Koushik Paul

239 – Sourav Ganguly vs Pakistan (2007)

227 - Vinod Kambli vs Zimbabwe (1993)

224 – Vinod Kambli vs England (1993)

206 – Gautam Gambhir vs Australia (2006)

209 - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs England (2024)

Yashasvi Jaiswal also became the fourth Indian left-hander to score a double century in Tests after former captain Sourav Ganguly, Vinod Kambli and Gautam Gambhir.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was finally dismissed for 209 while trying to hit James Anderson out of the park.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IND vs ENG: Youngest Indian To Score Test 200

 Find Out More