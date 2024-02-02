Highest Test Score By Indian Batter on Day 1 Since 2011
02 Feb, 2024
Koushik Paul
Yashasvi Jaiswal – 179 Not Out vs England (2024)
Rohit Sharma – 161 vs England (2021)
Virat Kohli – 156 Not Out vs Sri Lanka (2017)
Murali Vijay – 155 vs Sri Lanka (2017)
Yashavi Jaiswal brought up his fifty in 89 balls and took another 62 deliveries to complete his second Test century.
Yashasvi Jaiswal’s innings was studded with 17 fours and five sixes. His first Test hundred came against West Indies.
Riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s monumentous knock, India finished Day 1 of the second Test against England at 336/6.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Oldest Cricketers Featured In Test Matches In India