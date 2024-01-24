IND Vs ENG: India’s Test Records In Hyderabad
24 Jan, 2024
Koushik Paul
India will host England in five Test matches with the first game starting on January 25.
Hyderabad hasn’t hosted a Test match in the last three years. The India vs England 1st Test marks a return of red-ball cricket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
India have played five Tests in Hyderabad. The first time India played Test match at this ground was back in 2010.
The best positive from India’s Test matches in Hyderabad was that the hosts have never lost a game at this ground.
India have drawn just one Test match at this venue against New Zealand in 2010. Out of four wins, India have won twice by an innings.
Interestingly, India and England have never played a Test match in Hyderabad.
India have never lost a Test series against England at home in the last 10 years. The last time India lost a Test series against England at home was in 2012.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs ENG: Highest Individual Scores For India In Tests