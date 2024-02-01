IND vs ENG: 5 Records Ravichandran Ashwin Can Break In 2nd Test
Koushik Paul
Ravichandran Ashwin (94) needs two more wickets to go on top for most Test scalps against England. B Chandrasekhar (with 95 wickets from 23 Tests) is leading currently.
Ravichandran Ashwin is just five shy of 500 Test wickets for India. Only Anil Kumble has more Test wickets for India with 619 scalps to his name.
Ravichandran Ashwin needs six more wickets to become the first Indian and second overall to take 100 Test wickets in matches between India and England. England’s James Anderson is the only player to have taken 100 wickets in India vs England Tests.
Ravichandran Ashwin needs eight more wickets to surpass Anil Kumble for 350 Test wickets on Indian soil.
Ravichndran Ashwin needs two more five-wicket hauls to overtake Anil Kumble’s record of 35 fifers for India in red-ball cricket.
Ravichandran Ashwin has played 96 Test matches and took 496 wickets for India in his career so far.
With no Ravindra Jadeja, pressure will be on Ravichandran Ashwin to deliver for India against England in the second Test.