IND Vs ENG: Test Records That Virat Kohli Can Achieve
21 Jan, 2024
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli is only 152 runs away from scoring 9000 runs in Test cricket. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar have achieved the feat till date.
Virat Kohli is nine fours away from completing 1000 fours in Test cricket. Only five Indian batters have achieved the feat so far.
Virat Kohli needs nine runs to complete 2000 runs in Tests against England. In 28 Tests, Kohli has scored 1991 runs.
Virat Kohli needs 52 runs to make England his most prolific opponent in Test cricket. He currently has 1991 runs against England.
Virat Kohli needs 16 runs to complete 3000 Test runs as the non-captain of the Indian men’s cricket team. In 45 Tests, he has scored 2984 runs with 9 hundreds and 12 fifties.
Virat Kohli needs three centuries to become the Indian batter with most Test hundreds against England. Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar have 7 hundreds apiece to their names while Kohli has 5.
India will play five Tests against England with the first game beginning on January 25 in Hyderabad.
