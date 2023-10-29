IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli vs Adil Rashid
Virat Kohli has scored 1340 runs in 35 innings against England in ODIs.
Adil Rashid has taken 9 wickets in 8 innings against India in ODIs.
The Former Indian Captain has smashed 3 centuries against England in ODIs.
The mystery spinner has bamboozled Virat Kohli 3 times in ODIs.
The right handed batter has been scoring runs against England at an average of 43.23 in ODI.
Adil Rashid will again face Virat Kohli in match 29 of ODI World Cup 2023 and could be the key player for England.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match 29 IND vs ENG will take place on 29 October.
This vital match will be played at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
