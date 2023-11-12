IND vs NED: Head To Head In ODI World Cup
12 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Last result: India won by 5 wickets (New Delhi, 2011)
The Indian cricket team has won both the previous matches in the 2003 and 2011 ODI World Cups.
Interesting Fact: Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar scored 52 runs off 72 balls in 2003 ODI World Cup against Netherlands.
Team India will be in action on Diwali as they take on the Netherlands in their final league stage match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday.
