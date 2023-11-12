IND vs NED: Most ODI Sixes In A Calendar Year. Feat Rohit Sharma
12 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
59* - Rohit Sharma in 2023*
58 - AB de Villiers in 2015
48 - Shahid Afridi in 2002
Indian captain Rohit Sharma surpassed former South African player AB de Villers's record of hitting the most ODI sixes in International cricket.
Rohit Sharma achieved this feat during the India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Team India will be in action on Diwali as they take on the Netherlands in their final league stage match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday.
