IND vs NED: Most ODI Sixes In A Calendar Year. Feat Rohit Sharma

12 Nov, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

59* - Rohit Sharma in 2023*

58 - AB de Villiers in 2015

56 - Chris Gayle in 2019

48 - Shahid Afridi in 2002

Indian captain Rohit Sharma surpassed former South African player AB de Villers's record of hitting the most ODI sixes in International cricket.

Rohit Sharma achieved this feat during the India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup 2023 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Team India will be in action on Diwali as they take on the Netherlands in their final league stage match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

