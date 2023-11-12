IND vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Battles To Watch Out For
12 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Rohit Sharma vs Logan van Beek: The Indian skipper has slammed 442 runs at an average of 55.25. The Dutch pacer has taken 12 wickets at an average of 30.75.
Max O’Dowd vs Jasprit Bumrah: The Netherlands opener has scored 108 runs at an average of 13.50 so far in the tournament. The Indian pacer has claimed 15 wickets so far at an average of 15.53.
Virat Kohli vs Roelof van der Merwe: India's star batter has scored 543 runs at an average of 108.60, and Kohli is the leading run-getter for India.
Suryakumar Yadav vs Paul van Meekeren: In eight matches, the Dutch bowler has claimed 11 wickets at an average of 32.45 and an economy rate of 5.54.
Shreyas Iyer vs Aryan Dutt: Shreyas has scored 293 runs with three fifties in eight innings. The off-break Dutch bowler has picked up 10 wickets in eight matches.
Sybrand Engelbrecht vs Mohammed Shami: In just four innings, Shami has claimed 16 wickets at an average of 7 with a best of 5/18.
Team India will be in action on Diwali as they take on the Netherlands in their final league stage match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday.
