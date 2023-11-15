IND vs NZ: Most Consecutive 50-Plus Scores For India In ODI World Cup
15 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
5 - Virat Kohli (2019)
4 - Sachin Tendulkar (1996)
4 - Sachin Tendulkar (2003)
4 - Navjot Singh Sidhu (1987)
4 - Shreyas Iyer (2023)
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli breaks the record for most runs in a single ODI World Cup tournament. He surpasses the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 673 runs.
India's middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer joins the elite list by smashing the most consecutive 50-plus scores for India in the ODI World Cup. He smashed his fourth fifty against New Zealand in the semifinal.