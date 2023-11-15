IND vs NZ: Most Runs In Single ODI World Cup

15 Nov, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Virat Kohli: 674* runs

Sachin Tendulkar: 673 runs

Mathew Hayden: 659 runs

Rohit Sharma: 648 runs

David Warner: 647 runs

Shakib Al Hasan: 606 runs

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli breaks the record for most runs in a single ODI World Cup tournament. He surpasses the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 673 runs.

Rohit Sharma-led India will face Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

