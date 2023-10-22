IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: 5 Players Battles To Watch Out For
22 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
Ravindra Jadeja vs Daryl Mitchell
Shubman Gill vs Matt Henry
Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult
Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Santner
India are 3-5 behind New Zealand in ODI World Cup head-to-head. One game got abandoned.
Both India and New Zealand have won all their four matches in ODI World Cup 2023.
