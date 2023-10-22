IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: 5 Players Battles To Watch Out For

22 Oct, 2023

Koushik Paul

Ravindra Jadeja vs Daryl Mitchell

Shubman Gill vs Matt Henry

Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult

Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Santner

India are 3-5 behind New Zealand in ODI World Cup head-to-head. One game got abandoned.

Both India and New Zealand have won all their four matches in ODI World Cup 2023.

