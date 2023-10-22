IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Key Players To Watch Out For
22 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
Rohit Sharma is one of India's cricketing stalwarts and is a name synonymous with unparalleled excellence in ODIs. With 265 runs, including a ton, Rohit is the second-highest run-getter in ODI World Cup 2023.
Devon Conway has made a significant impact in ODIs and with his graceful yet powerful batting, Conway promises to be a vital force in New Zealand's ODI campaign.
Shubman Gill's presence in the team gave a humongous boost to the team. In his last six innings against New Zealand, Gill has scored 50, 45 not out, 13, 208, 40 not out and 112.
Virat Kohli has redefined excellence in ODIs. The former India captain has been in stunning form in ODI World Cup 2023 having scored two fifties and a hundred so far.
Trent Boult is a potent force in ODIs for New Zealand with a remarkable ability to swing the ball both ways and consistently hit the right line and length.
Matt Henry has been a crucial asset for the Kiwis in ODIs. Known for his fiery pace and impeccable line and length, Henry consistently poses a significant threat to opposing batters.
India have never won against New Zealand in ICC tournaments since 2003.
