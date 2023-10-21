IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Players Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya
21 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
Hardik Pandya sustained an ankle injury during their match against Bangladesh and will be missing the high-profile clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala.
With no Hardik Pandya against New Zealand, let's take a look at some of the players who can replace the all-rounder.
Suryakumar Yadav is the perfect replacement for Hardik Pandya as he can play the finisher's role at No.6 in the batting order.
Ishan Kishan is a proven customer in the middle-order and his inclusion will give India the left-handed option. Kishan is yet to make his ODI World Cup debut.
In Ravichandran Ashwin, India can get both a batter and a bowler and his experience. Ashwin is the only member besides Virat Kohli from India's 2011 World Cup-winning side.
Despite proving his bowling credentials before the World Cup, Mohammed Shami is yet to play in this edition and his addition will be a big boost to India's bowling attack.
Both India and New Zealand are on top of the points table after winning all their four matches so far in ODI World Cup 2023.
