IND Vs NZ, ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's Records - Check List
23 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
Rohit Sharma became the first Indian captain to win a match against New Zealand in ICC tournaments after 20 years.
Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to complete 50 sixes in a calendar year in ODIs.
Rohit Sharma became the first player to complete 50 sixes in ODIs in 2023.
Rohit Sharma now has the most sixes for India in ODI World Cup history
Rohit Sharma became the first player to complete 300 runs in ODI World Cup 2023.
Rohit Sharma's ODI World Cup captaincy record is 100 per cent so far as India have won all their five games till now.
Rohit Sharma will be next seen on October 29 when India takes on defending champions England in Lucknow.
