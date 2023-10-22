ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's Stats Vs New Zealand
22 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli has played 20 ODIs against New Zealand, scoring 1433 runs with a highest of 154 not out.
Against New Zealand, Virat Kohli has scored five hundreds. His last century against the Blackcaps came in 2017.
Out of 1433 runs against New Zealand, Virat Kohli has scored 910 runs at home in 16 matches.
In ODI World Cup, Virat Kohli played against New Zealand just once in 2019 in England in the semifinal.
During the 2019 World Cup semifinal, Virat Kohli was LBW for just one run, off Trent Boult.
Four years later, Virat Kohli will aim to better his show against the Kiwis in Dharamshala.
Virat Kohli has been in top form for India in the ODI World Cup 2023. He has two half centuries and an unbeaten century against Bangladesh.
