India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup Head To Head

13 Nov, 2023

Sunny Daud

India and New Zealand have faced each other 10 times in ODI World Cup

New Zealand have won five out of ten ODI World Cup matches against India.

India won four matches against the Blackcaps in World Cup history.

One match between India and New Zealand was tied.

In the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup Team India have defeated New Zealand.

India are currently the table toppers and New Zealand is number four on the World Cup points table

Both India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other for the semi-final of ODI World Cup 2023

