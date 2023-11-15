IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma vs Tim Southee
15 Nov, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Rohit Sharma has scored 935 runs against New Zealand in 30 matches in ODIs overall.
Tim Southee has played 24 matches against India and he has taken 35 wickets.
Rohit Sharma has smashed two centuries and five half centuries against the Kiwis in ODIs.
Tim Southee has bamboozled Rohit Sharma 5 times in ODIs overall, which could be a threat for the Indian batter.
The India Captain has been putting runs against the Black Caps at an average of 61.0
Tim Southee has take 4 wicket hauls two times against The Men in Blue.
ODI World Cup 2023 Semi-Final, IND vs NZ will take place on 15 October.
This vital match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli vs Tim Southee