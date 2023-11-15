IND vs NZ Semifinal: Battles To Watch Out For
15 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Virat Kohli vs Trent Boult: With 594 runs in nine innings at an average of 99 and a strike rate of 88.52, Indian batter Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter of the tournament so far.
Rohit Sharma vs Tim Southee: The Indian skipper has smashed 503 runs at an average of 55.89 and an impressive strike rate of 121.50.
KL Rahul vs Lockie Ferguson: The Indian wicketkeeper batter has a total of 347 runs in nine matches. The right-arm Kiwi pacer has claimed 10 wickets in six matches.
Kane Williamson vs Mohammed Shami: Shami has claimed 16 scalps in the five games, including a fifer against New Zealand in Dharamsala.
Rachin Ravindra vs Jasprit Bumrah: In nine innings, Ravindra has hammered 565 runs. Whereas, India's ace pacer Bumrah has claimed 17 wickets at an average of 15.65 in nine matches so far.
Ravindra Jadeja vs Daryl Mitchell: The left-arm spinner has claimed 16 wickets in nine matches. Mitchell has scored 418 runs in nine matches.
India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.
