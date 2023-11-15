IND vs NZ Semifinal: Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson In ODIs
15 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Indian batter Virat Kohli has played a total of 290 matches till now. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has played 164 games so far.
Former Indian skipper Kohli has smashed 13677 runs in ODI cricket. Kane Williamson has scored 6742 runs till now.
Kohli has the highest score of 183 runs. Williamson has also smashed 148 runs, his highest score.
India's No. 3 has 71 half-centuries to his name till now in ODI cricket. Black Caps skipper Williamson has 43 fifties to his name.
Indian great batter has 49 centuries to his name. New Zealand's best batter has 13 tons to his name in ODI cricket till now.
The 35-year-old Kohli has an average of 58.45. The 33-year-old Williamson has a 48.16 average to his name.
India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs NZ Semifinal: Battles To Watch Out For