IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli vs Tim Southee
Virat Kohli has scored 1528 runs against New Zealand in 30 matches in ODIs overall.
Tim Southee has played 24 matches against India and he has taken 35 wickets.
Virat Kohli has smashed five centuries against the Kiwis in ODIs.
Tim Southee has bamboozled Virat Kohli 6 times in ODIs overall, which could be a threat for the Indian batter.
The right handed batter has been putting runs against the Black Caps at and average of 56.59
Tim Southee has take 4 wicket hauls two times against The Men in Blue.
ODI World Cup 2023 Semi-Final, IND vs NZ will take place on 15 October.
This vital match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IND vs NZ Semifinal: Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson In ODIs