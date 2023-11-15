IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli's 50th ODI Ton Celebration
15 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
After scoring 100 in the knockout match, Virat Kohli gave a flying kiss to all the fans for supporting and cheering him up.
After scoring his 50th ton, Virat Kohli laughed emotionally as he finally achieved the milestone which he needed.
Virat Kohli celebrated his moment after he smashed a 100, he became a little emotional.
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli breaks the record for most runs in a single ODI World Cup tournament. He surpasses the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 673 runs.
Virat Kohli smashes his 50th ODI Ton against New Zealand.
Virat Kohli finally breaks the record of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar of most centuries in ODIs.
Virat Kohli scored 117 runs in 113 balls in the semifinal of ODI World Cup 2023 against the Kiwis.
