Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai ODI Cricket Records and Stats
15 Nov, 2023
Matches won by teams batting first: 13
Matches won by teams batting second: 12
Highest individual score: 174 runs by Quinton de Kock (South Africa)
Best bowling figures: 6/27 by Murali Kartik (India)
Highest team total: 438/4 by South Africa
Lowest team total: 115 (Bangladesh)
Highest successful run-chase: 284/4 (New Zealand)
Average first innings score: 256 runs
Rohit Sharma-led India will face Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.
