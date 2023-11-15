Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai ODI Cricket Records and Stats

15 Nov, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

ODI Matches played: 25

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 12

Highest individual score: 174 runs by Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Best bowling figures: 6/27 by Murali Kartik (India)

Highest team total: 438/4 by South Africa

Lowest team total: 115 (Bangladesh)

Highest successful run-chase: 284/4 (New Zealand)

Average first innings score: 256 runs

Rohit Sharma-led India will face Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Santner

 Find Out More