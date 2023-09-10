IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: What Happens If Super 4 Tie Washed Out On Reserve Day
10 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
For the second time in the Asia Cup 2023, the India vs Pakistan match has been stopped by rain.
India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs when rain gods came up during their Super 4 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
The cutoff time for a 20-over game is 10.36 PM IST. Pakistan can receive a revised DLS target of around 180 runs in 20 overs if India does not resume its innings.
A reserve day is in place exclusively for the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2023.
If the game goes on the reserve day, India start on Monday where they had left on Sunday.
A minimum of 20 overs is needed to be bowled by both teams to get a result. The game hours can also be extended by 90 minutes on the match day.
If the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2023 is washed out, then both teams will get one point each.
