Asia Cup 2023 Qualification Scenarios - How Can India, Pakistan Advance To Final
11 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Rain has played big part in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. After the India vs Pakistan group stage match was abandoned, it affected the IND vs PAK Super 4 game too.
The IND vs PAK Super 4 match had to be forced on Reserve Day after heavy rains lashed out in Colombo.
On Reserve Day too, the start of play got delayed due to rain. When action resumed, India batted 50 overs. Rain again halted the play after just 11 overs into Pakistan's innings.
If India win against Pakistan, they will have 2 points from 1 game and need to win the remaining two to finish at top of table.
If Pakistan win, they will certainly cement their place in the top two of the Super 4 stage. The Men in Green have earlier beaten Bangladesh.
Bangladesh have already been eliminated with two losses. For India to qualify for the final, the Men in Blue need to beat both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
If Pakistan and India both beat Sri Lanka, they both cement their places in the final on September 17.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest To 13000 ODI Runs - Check List