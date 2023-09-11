Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: What Will Be Pakistan's Target If India Do Not Bat Again
11 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Rain stopped play for the second time during an India vs Pakistan match on Sunday. It was a crucial Super 4 clash.
Intermittent rain had pushed Sunday's marquee game to the reserve day after India reached 147/2 in 24.1 overs.
The match officials have decided to stage a full 50-over match. That means India will bat 25.5 overs on the Reserve Day before Pakistan can bat.
However, if India do not bat again depending on the situation, Pakistan have a tough task on their hands.
If the match becomes a 20-over affair, Pakistan will need to chase 181 runs. The other combinations for Pakistan are 187 runs (21 Overs), 194 (22), 200 (23) and 206 (24).
Virat Kohli (8) and KL Rahul (17) were batting when rain halted play. Earlier, openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) struck fine half-centuries.
India will next play Sri Lanka (September 12) and Bangladesh (September 15).
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rohit Sharma To Chris Gayle: Hitting 40+ Sixes In Most Years