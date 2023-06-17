Asia Cup: Top 5 Wicket-Takers For India
The Asian Cricket Council has confirmed that Asia Cup 2023 will be played from August 31 to September 17 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
The Indian cricket team will head into the Asia Cup 2023 as the most successful side, having won seven trophies till now.
Here is the surprising list of the top 5 wicket-takers for India in the Asia Cup till now.
Left-arm off-spinner Ravindra Jadeja leads the elite list by scalping 22 wickets in 18 matches with an economy of 4.56.
Former pacer Irfan Pathan is in second position with 22 wickets in 12 games in Asia Cup.
Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 18 wickets in 11 Asia Cup appearances. His economy of 4.86 also says something about his ability with the white ball as well.
The highest run-getter for India in the Asia Cup, Sachin Tendulkar, sits in fourth position having taken 17 wickets in 14 matches.
India’s legendary all-rounder and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has taken 15 wickets in seven matches in Asia Cup.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mohammed Shami's Luxury Car Collection | IN PICS