IND vs PAK: Battles to Watch Out For in the ODI World Cup 2023
14 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Here are the top 5 battles to watch out for in the India vs Pakistan match.
Kuldeep Yadav vs Babar Azam: In the 2019 ODI World Cup, India's Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Kuldeep will once again try to dominate the duel battle.
Shaheen Afridi vs Rohit Sharma: The left-arm pacer sent the Indian skipper off-stump cartwheeling when India and Pakistan met in Pallekele in the Asia Cup. However, Rohit took his revenge in the Super 4 match at the Asia Cup 2023.
Babar Azam vs Jasprit Bumrah: The Pakistani captain's skill was demonstrated to Jasprit Bumrah at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Bumrah will try to take revenge this time in the ODI World Cup 2023.
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf: The biggest battle will be between these two great players. In the 2022 T20I World Cup, the Indian batter smashed two sixes against Pakistan's ace pacer, which changed the game.
Iftikhar Ahmed vs Kuldeep Yadav: Pakistan's middle-order batter is capable of anchoring the innings in middle-order. Whereas, Kuldeep is the biggest game changer in the middle overs for India.
The Indian cricket team will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.
