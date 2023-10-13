IND vs PAK: Head-To-Head In ODI World Cups
13 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
March 4, 1992 | India won | by 43 runs
March 9, 1996 | India won | by 39 runs
June 8, 1999 | India won | by 47 runs
March 1, 2003 | India won | by 6 wickets
March 30, 2011 | India won | by 29 runs
Feb 15, 2015 | India won | by 76 runs
June 16, 2019 | India won | by 89 runs via DLS method
Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ICC World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson's ODI Stats Against Bangladesh