IND vs PAK: Head-To-Head In ODI World Cups

13 Oct, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

March 4, 1992 | India won | by 43 runs

March 9, 1996 | India won | by 39 runs

June 8, 1999 | India won | by 47 runs

March 1, 2003 | India won | by 6 wickets

March 30, 2011 | India won | by 29 runs

Feb 15, 2015 | India won | by 76 runs

June 16, 2019 | India won | by 89 runs via DLS method

Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

