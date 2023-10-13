IND vs PAK: Highest Run Scorer For India Against Pakistan In ODI World Cups
13 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
ODI World Cup 1992 | Sachin Tendulkar | 54 runs | 62 balls
ODI World Cup 1996 | Navjot Singh Sidhu | 93 runs | 115 balls
ODI World Cup 1999 | Rahul Dravid | 61 runs | 89 balls
ODI World Cup 2003 | Sachin Tendulkar | 98 runs | 75 balls
ODI World Cup 2011 | Sachin Tendulkar | 85 runs | 115 balls
ODI World Cup 2015 | Virat Kohli | 107 runs | 126 balls
ODI World Cup 2019 | Rohit Sharma | 140 runs | 113 balls
The Indian cricket team will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.
