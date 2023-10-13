IND vs PAK: Highest Run Scorer For India Against Pakistan In ODI World Cups

13 Oct, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

ODI World Cup 1992 | Sachin Tendulkar | 54 runs | 62 balls

ODI World Cup 1996 | Navjot Singh Sidhu | 93 runs | 115 balls

ODI World Cup 1999 | Rahul Dravid | 61 runs | 89 balls

ODI World Cup 2003 | Sachin Tendulkar | 98 runs | 75 balls

ODI World Cup 2011 | Sachin Tendulkar | 85 runs | 115 balls

ODI World Cup 2015 | Virat Kohli | 107 runs | 126 balls

ODI World Cup 2019 | Rohit Sharma | 140 runs | 113 balls

The Indian cricket team will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: ICC World Cup 2023: Top 10 Run-Getters In India vs Pakistan ODI Matches

 Find Out More