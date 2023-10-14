IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi Battle Of ICC World Cup 2023
14 Oct, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Rohit Sharma has scored 787 runs of 18 innings in ODIs against Pakistan.
Shaheen Afridi has taken 5 wickets in just 3 innings against India.
Indian Captain has smashed two centuries against the Men in Green in ODIs overall.
The Pakistani Pacer has taken 4 wickets in one innings against the Men in Blue.
Rohit Sharma has been smashing runs against Pakistan at an averahge of 49.19 against Pakistan.
Shaheen Afridi has bamboozled Rohit Sharma once at Asia Cup 2023 at Pallekele Cricket Stadium.
ICC World Cup 2023, Narendra Modi Stadium is decked up for the clash between India and Pakistan.
