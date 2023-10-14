Ind vs Pak: Top 5 Key Players To Watchout For In World Cup 2023
1. Virat Kohli - The chase master, with an average of 55.16 in the ODIs against the Men in Green in the ODIs, scoring 662 runs at a strike rate of 100.60.
2. Mohammad Rizwan - Rizwan has been in good form during the 2023 World Cup, having scored 68 and an unbeaten 131 against Netherlands and Sri Lanka.
3. Rohit Sharma - Rohit has an average of 49.18 against Pakistan in the ODIs, tallying 787 in 18 innings with seven half-centuries and two hundreds.
4. Jasprit Bumrah - Jasprit Bumrah began World Cup 2023 by claiming 2/35 against Australia, and followed it with a magnificent 4/39 against Afghanistan.
5. Haris Rauf - The pace bowler demonstrated his ability to get a breakthrough against the Men in Blue by taking three wickets in two matches at an average of 28.33
ICC World Cup 2023 Match 12, India vs Pakistan will take place on 14th October at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad. (2:00 PM)
Interesting Fact: Virat Kohli has played 500 International matches and not one of them has been in Pakistan.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ind vs Pak: Pakistan's Probable Playing XI In ODI World Cup 2023