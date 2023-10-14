IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar's Bromance In Ahmedabad
Indian Legend Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli hugged each other at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli both are considered as best Indian batters while looking at their records.
Even fans witnessed the brotherbond between these two cricket stars.
Sachin Tendulkar was having The ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in his hands as he was present in the opening ceremony before the IND vs PAK clash.
We have seen the history how the coordination and running between the wickets between the number 10 and number 18 jersey.
As we can see in this pic how young Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar used to have brothersbond moments before and now.
ICC World Cup 2023 match 14, India vs Pakistan is played at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad.
