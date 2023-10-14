IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam ODI World Cup Stats
14 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
India's No. 3 batter has amassed 1115 runs in the ODI World Cups. On the other hand, the Pakistan skipper has scored 479 runs so far.
India's No. 3 has smashed seven fifties till now. Pakistan's ace batter has scored three fifties till now.
Babar Azam has a great average of 59.88 in ODI World Cups, whereas Virat Kohli has an average of 48.48.
Kohli has the highest score of 107 runs, and Babar has the highest score of 101 runs.
Virat has scored two tons in the ODI World Cups. Babar has smashed one hundred so far in the mega event.
Virat Kohli has played 27 matches so far, whereas Babar Azam has played 9 matches till now.
The Indian cricket team will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.
