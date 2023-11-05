IND vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: Battles to Watch Out For
05 Nov, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Rohit Sharma vs Kagiso Rabada: The Indian skipper has a good record against Rabada. Rohit has scored 131 runs off 158 balls. While the South African pacer got him four times in 11 ODIs.
Virat Kohli vs Marco Jansen: The South Africa left-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament for South Africa with 16 wickets. On the other hand, Kohli is India's highest-run getter with 442 runs.
Shubman Gill vs Gerald Koetzee: The Indian opener is the leading run-scorer in ODIs in international cricket so far. While the South African speedster has scalped 14 wickets so far in the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament.
Quinton de Kock vs Jasprit Bumrah: The Indian ace pacer has a good record against de Kock. Bumrah has conceded only 65 runs off 109 balls, dismissing him twice in the process.
Kuldeep Yadav vs Heinrich Klaasen: In seven innings, Klaasen scored 77 runs off 62 balls against Kuldeep, and the left-arm spinner picked his wicket on two occasions.
Unbeaten India will take on South Africa at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will turn 35 on November 5 during India's ODI World Cup 2023 match against South Africa.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Five Knocks That Prove Virat Kohli Is An Ultimate Chasemaster