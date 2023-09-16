IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final: Records That Can Be Broken
16 Sep, 2023
Koushik Paul
Rohit Sharma is just 33 runs shy of becoming India’s highest run scorer in ODI Asia Cup. Sachin Tendulkar is the top Indian with 971 runs.
Rohit Sharma needs 61 runs to become the first Indian batter to score 1000 runs in Asia Cup (ODIs).
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka needs one win to become the first captain to win consecutive Asia Cups. He led Lanka to the title last year too.
Rohit Sharma (6) needs one 50-plus score to surpass Arjuna Ranatunga (6) for most half-centuries as captain in Asia Cup (ODIs).
Kusal Mendis (253) needs 93 runs to surpass Kumar Sangakkara (345) to achieve the feat of most runs scored by a wicket-keeper in a single ODI Asia Cup edition.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will become the first Indian player to play in fifth Asia Cup final.
India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in Asia Cup 2023 final on September 17 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
