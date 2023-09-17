Asia Cup 2023, IND vs SL Final: Rohit Sharma vs Matheesha Pathirana
Rohit has smashed six centuries in ODIs against Sri Lanka in his career.
Matheesha Pathirana has an economy of 6.55 in ODI Internationals.
Rohit Sharma has an average of 46.60 in ODIs against Sri Lanka.
Matheesha Pathirana has the skill of bowling perfect yorkers and stop the batters to follow up the game.
Rohit Sharma has 1860 ODI runs against Sri Lanka in 49 innings.
The Sri Lankan pacer has bamboozled Babar Azam and there is also a chance to set Rohit Sharma back to pavilion.
Rohit Sharma has hammered seven half centuries and one double century against Sri Lanka in his ODI career.
Matheesha Pathirana who is known as the 'Baby Malinga' has the ability to stop Indian batters from scoring runs.
Asia Cup 2023 Final, India vs Sri Lanka will be played on 17 September 2023, at R. Premadasa Stadium Colombo, Sri Lanka.
According to the weather forecast, there is a high probability of rain in the match IND vs SL Final.
