Asia Cup 2023 Final, IND vs SL: What If Match Gets Washed Out
The defending champions, Sri Lanka, will defend their Asia Cup title against the seven-time champions India in the grand finale of Asia Cup 2023 on September 17.
According to the weather forecast, there is a high probability of rain in the match IND vs SL Final.
There is a reserve day for India vs Sri Lanka Final match, if the match is washed out on 17 September 2023 then the match will resume on 18 September 2023.
If the match gets washed out on reserve day then both teams, India and Sri Lanka will be declared joint winners.
Match will be played at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium Colombo, Sri Lanka
There are high chances of match to get washed out on 17 September as the weather forecast is on the side of rain.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asia Cup 2023 IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma's Record In Finals