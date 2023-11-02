IND vs SL: KL Rahul's ODI Stats At Wankhede Stadium
02 Nov, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
KL Rahul has played only one innings at Wankhede against Australia.
KL Rahul has scored a fighting knock of 75* at the venue.
The right handed batter has scored runs at an average of 122.0 at Wankhede in ODI.
He also has an impressive strike rate of 80.26 at this venue.
Playing a 75 not out knock make his half century count to one at Wankhede Stadium.
ODI World Cup 2023 match 33, IND vs SL will take place on 2 November.
This vital clash will be played at Wankhede Cricket Stadium Association, Mumbai.
